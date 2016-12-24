4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Montenegro

Bulgaria: 4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Montenegro BGNES

A 4.4- magnitude earthquake has rocked Montenegro, reported the European Mediterranean seismological centre.

At the moment, there are no reports of injured people or serious material damages, reported Nova TV.

The earthquake was at a depth of 13 km with epicentre 61 km west of the capital Podgorica and 31 km from Dubrovnik, Croatia.

