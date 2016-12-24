4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Montenegro
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 24, 2016, Saturday // 15:38| Views: 173 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The earthquake was at a depth of 13 km with epicentre 61 km west of the capital Podgorica and 31 km from Dubrovnik, Croatia.
A 4.4- magnitude earthquake has rocked Montenegro, reported the European Mediterranean seismological centre.
At the moment, there are no reports of injured people or serious material damages, reported Nova TV.
The earthquake was at a depth of 13 km with epicentre 61 km west of the capital Podgorica and 31 km from Dubrovnik, Croatia.
- » Letter by Assassin of Russian Ambassador Discovered
- » Jaish al-Fatah Assumes Responsibility for Assassination of Russian Ambassador
- » Macedonia to Repeat Elections in Two Polling Stations
- » Erdogan: You Have Right To Demand Death Penalties
- » News on Christmas Ban in German-Turkish School 'Was Fake'
- » Most Greek Firms in Bulgaria Are 'Ghost Companies' - Survey
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)