"Code Yellow" Introduced for Increased Security Measures

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry has introduced “code yellow” for increased security measures during the holidays.

There will be enhanced security for maintaining order at public places. The main sites of increased police presence are malls, Sofia Airport and Sofia bus station.

At present, there is no direct threat of a terrorist attack in Bulgaria, announced the Interior Ministry.

