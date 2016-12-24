Juncker Opposes Change in EU Migration Policy
BGNES
The President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker does not support a change in the migration policy of the European Union after the attack in Berlin.
In an interview for the German press, Juncker stated that Europe has to continue helping people who look for protection from war and terror.
“We must not regard all refugees as being the same,” appealed the President of the EC.
In spite of the fact that internal security is within the powers of the individual member-states, Juncker reckons that there should be increased cooperation among the individual services.
