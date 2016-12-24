All 12 Victims of Berlin Truck Attack Identified

All 12 victims of the truck attack in Berlin have been identified. According to the online edition of Spiegel, six men and six women were killed. Out of the 12 victims eight are German, four are foreigners – from the Czech Republic, Italy, Israel and Poland.

Among the injured, there are citizens of Israel, Hungary, Finland, Spain and the UK. Most of them are still in hospital.

At the same time, it is still unclear where Anis Amri was from the moment he ran away from the scene of the attack until he was shot on Friday by Italian police near Milan. Train tickets for a trip from France to Italy were discovered after he was shot, causing the leader of the far-right in France Marine Le Pen to state that Amri had managed to cross three European countries – a total failure in terms of the security of the Schengen agreement.

Meanwhile, authorities in Rome banned truck traffic in the centre of the city over the holidays. The decision was made on the recommendation of the police after the attack in Berlin.