Politics » DOMESTIC | December 24, 2016, Saturday // 10:07| Views: 472 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic at Lesovo, Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoints BGNES

There is a 2.5 km queue at the exit of border cross checkpoint Lesovo.. The queue of trucks at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo is 4.5 km, announced Border Police.

Traffic at all border cross checkpoints with Romania, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece is normal.

