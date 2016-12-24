Letter by Assassin of Russian Ambassador Discovered

Turkey’s Prosecutor General has revealed to the media that a letter written by the killer of the Russian ambassador in Ankara has been discovered, reported BGNES.

The contents of the letter indicate that the assassination was carried out in anger due to brutal Russian activities all over the world. But, according to investigators, the letter was written intentionally in order to divert attention from the main reasons for the assassination.

In the letter, the former policeman predicts that not only Russia but the USA will face its end very soon.

“You will never be safe while we, the Arabs, do not feel safe in our own countries,” writes the policeman.

Several Arab books were also found with the letter. Police, however, point out that they are not of extremist content.

