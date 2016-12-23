EU Commission Gives Bulgaria Fresh Funding on Migrant Crisis

The European Commission says it has granted additional funding to Bulgaria to help it deal with the migrant crisis.



EUR 36.2 M will be provided to the Interior Ministry to enhance border management, buy border surveillance equipment and improve IT systems for border police, the Commission has said in a statement.



Another EUR 12 M will be earmarked for the further strengthening of the management of migration flows.



The funding has been awarded under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and the Internal Security Fund (ISF).



The award decisions "complement the grant agreements signed with Bulgaria in October 2016, which amounted to a total of EUR 101 M under AMIF and ISF.



Additional requests for emergency funding are currently being assessed. In October, Brussels said it would consider granting the additional sum.



The emergency funding comes on top of the €91 million already allocated to Bulgaria under the national programmes for 2014-2020.