Dutch Woman Detained Entering Bulgaria on Terror Charges

Crime | December 23, 2016, Friday
Bulgaria: Dutch Woman Detained Entering Bulgaria on Terror Charges File photo, BGNES

A 33-year-old Dutch national was arrested while on her entry into Bulgaria on Wednesday, prosecutors say.

The woman is sought through a European Arrest Warrant.

She crossed into Bulgaria on December 21, traveling by car.

According to the Haskovo District Prosecutor's Office, the development happened at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, which means she entered the country from Turkey.

