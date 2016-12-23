Libyan Jet Hijacked, Diverted to Malta

A passenger plane from Libya has been diverted to Malta in what may amount to hijacking, the latter country's Prime Minister has said.

The plane, with 118 people on board, has already landed in Malta, according to local media.

The airline Afriqiyah Airways has confirmed the development.

The Associated Press quotes Malta airport officials as saying two hijackers are thought to be on the plane.

