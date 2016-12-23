'Arab' Teenager Stabbed in Downtown Sofia Mall
Crime | December 23, 2016, Friday // 12:27| Views: 255 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 19-year-old has been stabbed by guards in a shopping mall in central Sofia, police say.
A 19-year-old has been stabbed by guards in a shopping mall in central Sofia, police say.
The incident supposedly took place around 09:00 local time (EET).
bTV station quotes guards as saying the teenager tried to steal clothes from one of the stores.
The mall itself is located on Aleksandar Stamboliyski Blvd.
A witness has told bTV that "a boy took another boy out a store... and beat him with a metal baton and... a sharp object."
- » Train Driver Remains in Custody over Hitrino Blast
- » Bulgaria ex-Deputy Parliament Speaker Acquitted on All Charges
- » Bulgarian MP Gives Up Immunity to Face Vote Buying Charges
- » Bulgaria Prosecution Launches Probe over Foreign Ministry Corruption Allegations
- » Three More Indicted over Harmanli Migrant Riots
- » Berlin Metro Attack Suspects Not in Bulgaria, Police Say
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)