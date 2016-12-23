'Arab' Teenager Stabbed in Downtown Sofia Mall

A 19-year-old has been stabbed by guards in a shopping mall in central Sofia, police say.



The incident supposedly took place around 09:00 local time (EET).



bTV station quotes guards as saying the teenager tried to steal clothes from one of the stores.



The mall itself is located on Aleksandar Stamboliyski Blvd.

A witness has told bTV that "a boy took another boy out a store... and beat him with a metal baton and... a sharp object."