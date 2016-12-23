Berlin Attack Suspect Shot Dead in Italy
A Europe-wide search was launched after German police released a man that turned out to have been the wrong suspect.
Anis Amri, the Tunisian national suspected of crashing a lorry into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, has been shot dead, FAZ quotes security sources as saying.
Italy's Interior Minister Marco Minniti has confirmed the news in a press conference.
Some media reports suggest he arrived in Milan by taking a train via France.
#Amri soll mit Zug über Frankreich nach Mailand gereist sein.— Der Tagesspiegel (@tagesspiegel) December 23, 2016
Twelve people died in the attack and forty-eight were injured.
More to follow.
