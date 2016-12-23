Sofia Airport's 2 Terminals Left with 1 Doctor

Society | December 23, 2016, Friday // 10:42| Views: 156 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Airport's 2 Terminals Left with 1 Doctor File photo, BGNES

Sofia Airport currently has only one doctor attending Terminal 2, a TV report has revealed.

After a change of the company that used to provide medical services to the airport, the new one has pledged to appoint a doctor to Terminal 1 starting from January, airport authorities have told bTV station.

Currently, there are only paramedics at the less busy Terminal 1. The company's owner is quoted as saying there have been no problems in attending passengers so far.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terminal 2, Sofia Airport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria