Sofia Airport's 2 Terminals Left with 1 Doctor
Society | December 23, 2016, Friday // 10:42| Views: 156 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia Airport currently has only one doctor attending Terminal 2, a TV report has revealed.
Sofia Airport currently has only one doctor attending Terminal 2, a TV report has revealed.
After a change of the company that used to provide medical services to the airport, the new one has pledged to appoint a doctor to Terminal 1 starting from January, airport authorities have told bTV station.
Currently, there are only paramedics at the less busy Terminal 1. The company's owner is quoted as saying there have been no problems in attending passengers so far.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)