Bulgarian Baby Smuggling Ring Busted in Greece
File photo, BGNES
Police have cracked down on a Bulgarian criminal gang trafficking babies into Greece and selling them in the country, daily 24 Chasa reports.
Reports suggest the group has been acting for at least three years, "buying" children from low-income Bulgarian mothers and then selling them in the region of Attica or in northern Greece.
The "deals" were worth between EUR 6000 and EUR 8000.
The probe involves testimonies of at least 13 biological mothers aged between 23 and 44.
