Train Driver Remains in Custody over Hitrino Blast

One of the drivers of the fright train that partly derailed killing seven people in the village of Hitrino will remain in detention, authorities say.

Prosecutors demanded that he be under permanent custody, arguing he is likely to avert justice or commit another crime. They added he had sold a property days after the deadly incident in the northerastern Bulgarian village.

Earlier, findings announced by the prosecution suggested the train's speed was twice the limit as it was passing through a railroad switch in Hitrino and that had prompted the derailment and the subsequent explosion.