Train Driver Remains in Custody over Hitrino Blast

Crime | December 23, 2016, Friday // 08:12| Views: 184 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Train Driver Remains in Custody over Hitrino Blast Screen capture: NOVA

One of the drivers of the fright train that partly derailed killing seven people in the village of Hitrino will remain in detention, authorities say.

Prosecutors demanded that he be under permanent custody, arguing he is likely to avert justice or commit another crime. They added he had sold a property days after the deadly incident in the northerastern Bulgarian village.

Earlier, findings announced by the prosecution suggested the train's speed was twice the limit as it was passing through a railroad switch in Hitrino and that had prompted the derailment and the subsequent explosion.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hitrino, explosion, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria