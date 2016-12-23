Bulgarian Ex-Justice Min's Movement to Run in Early Election as Party

Former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov's new Yes, Bulgaria movement will run in the early election due this spring, its founder has said.

Ivanov, who is due to hold a constituent assembly of the movement and turn it into a party in January, has highlighted the new organization's lack of ties to business circles that distinguish it from other political actors.

One of the big priorities of the next Parliament will be to elect part of the Supreme Judicial Council, whose term expires next year, he has pointed out.

Yes, Bulgaria party will be neither to the left nor to the right of the political spectrum, but will work with every other organization sharing its case, such as DSB and the Greens, public broadcaster BNR quotes him as saying.

"I believe we have the potential to offer, and not only in Sofia but throughout the country, people of good reputation... I think people will appreciate the fact we are bringing up a very important issue to solve and we know how to do it."

As Justice Minister in 2014-2015, Ivanov was often at odds with the Supreme Judicial Council, but also with political parties which opposed the long disputed judicial reform.

He stepped down last December in disagreement over Parliament's decision to cut some sections of the reform.

A recent poll showed Yes, Bulgaria would get around 1% of the vote if an election were to be held now.