Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev to Face Winner of Joshua-Klitschko Fight

December 22, 2016, Thursday
File photo, BGNES

Bulgarian heavyweight boxing champion Kubrat Pulev will vie for the International Boxing Federation title in a match with the winner of a forthcoming clash of Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, sports media report.

Pulev will only know the name of his opponent after April 29, when Klitschko and Joshia will be fighting in London.

The winner will have to face the Bulgarian champion, with the IBF and WBA title (the latter now held by Pulev) put at stake.

For the Bulgarian boxer, this might be more than a match for the IBF belt, but also a revenge after his heavy loss to Klitschko last autumn.

He has had the WBA title since the victory over Samuel Peter earlier this year.

