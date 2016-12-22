Sofia-Varna Bus Crashes Leaving 3 Dead

December 22, 2016, Thursday
Bulgaria: Sofia-Varna Bus Crashes Leaving 3 Dead

A bus has crashed into a car en route to Varna, killing three people, police say.

At least a dozen have been injured. All have been taken to a hospital in Lovech, north central Bulgaria.

Victims include the two vehicles' drivers and a passenger on the bus.

The section of the Sofia-Varna road in the area of the incident - near Mikre, a village in the area of Lovech - has been sealed off.

Drivers are being redirected to a bypass route.

The fifty passengers on the bus were municipal employees working in the town of Lyaskovets in north central Bulgaria.
 

Tags: sofia, Lovech
