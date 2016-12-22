Sofia-Varna Bus Crashes Leaving 3 Dead
Victims include the two vehicles' drivers and a passenger on the bus.
The fifty passengers on the bus were municipal employees working in the town of Lyaskovets in north central Bulgaria.
A bus has crashed into a car en route to Varna, killing three people, police say.
At least a dozen have been injured. All have been taken to a hospital in Lovech, north central Bulgaria.
The section of the Sofia-Varna road in the area of the incident - near Mikre, a village in the area of Lovech - has been sealed off.
Drivers are being redirected to a bypass route.
