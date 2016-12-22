Bulgaria's Govt Allows Light Planes to Land on Ruse Airport

Light aircraft will be allowed to land at the Bulgaria's single municipal airport of Ruse, the cabinet has decided.

The license has been granted by the Transport Ministry in Sofia.

An aircraft of weight of up to 3 tons will be able to pay BGN 30 per landing. Those weighing more than 3 tons will pay BGN 40.

Regular flights will be charged with a fee of BGN 4 for stay of up to 24 hours.

