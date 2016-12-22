Bulgarian Introduces 1-Day, 3-Month Vignette Stickers

Bulgarian lawmakers have agreed to introduce vignette stickers for the national road system.

Vignettes will also be available for a single day or three months if changes are further approved in a second reading.

Currently, drivers can purchase yearly stickers, but also monthly and weekly ones.

Other changes passed by MPs include a fine  that will be imposed on those using the national road network without having purchased a vignette sticker.

