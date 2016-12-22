Worker Dies in Bulgaria's Bobov Dol Mine

Bulgaria: Worker Dies in Bulgaria's Bobov Dol Mine

A worker at the Bobov Dol mine in southwestern Bulgaria has lost his life after being smashed by a trolley, media report.

The accident reportedly took place at 06:00 local time (EET).

The worker was immediately transferred to a hospital, but died from his wounds, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Investigators are working on the site, Focus News Agency says.

