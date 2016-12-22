Worker Dies in Bulgaria's Bobov Dol Mine
Society | December 22, 2016, Thursday // 09:52| Views: 408 | Comments: 0
File photo
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A worker at the Bobov Dol mine in southwestern Bulgaria has lost his life after being smashed by a trolley, media report.
A worker at the Bobov Dol mine in southwestern Bulgaria has lost his life after being smashed by a trolley, media report.
The accident reportedly took place at 06:00 local time (EET).
The worker was immediately transferred to a hospital, but died from his wounds, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.
Investigators are working on the site, Focus News Agency says.
- » Sofia-Varna Bus Crashes Leaving 3 Dead
- » Bulgarian Introduces 1-Day, 3-Month Vignette Stickers
- » Bulgaria Changes Holiday Legislation Again
- » Bulgaria's Transport Min Names Hitrino Blast Cause
- » Vignette Stickers for 2017 on Sale in Bulgaria as of Tuesday
- » Bulgaria's Hitrino Blast: Two Train Drivers Indicted
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)