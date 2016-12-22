Bulgaria to Introduce 'Unprecedented' Border Checks in Days

Bulgaria's outgoing Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova. File photo, BGNES

Bulgaria will put in place strict border controls unprecedented for the EU within a few days, outgoing Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova has said.

Movement into and out of the country will be monitored meticulously due to an agreement with the United States sealed earlier this year, she has told private NOVA TV broadcaster.

All security measures taken around Christmas holidays, however, are in line with those taken in the rest of the EU, Bachvarova has asserted.

Days after the deadly attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, she has explained that while Bulgaria is not facing any specific terror threat, authorities do take into account recent major "refocusing" of Islamic State (IS) group members and have triggered measures allowing it to react more swiftly in case of an emergency.

