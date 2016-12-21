Finns Reject Holding of Referendum on EU Membership

The petition for holding a referendum on Finland’s membership of the EU did not collect enough signatures in order to be discussed in Parliament, reported Reuters.

The idea of Fixit was proposed by the youth wing of the Eurosceptic Finns Party (previously known as the True Finns) which is part of the government.

Signatures for the petition started being collected after Great Britain voted for leaving the EU but it received less than 34,000 given the requirement for at least 50,000.

According to a survey of the Iltalehti newspaper, carried out slightly after the vote for Brexit, 69% of Finnish people are against the holding of such a referendum. While 68% support membership in the EU.