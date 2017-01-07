Yes, Bulgaria Movement To Become Political Party

The newly-formed movement Yes, Bulgaria will conduct a constituent assembly on 07.01.2017.

Former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov presented the constituent declaration which reads that Bulgaria has been taken over by political corruption, institutions do not protect the interests and rights of citizens, political power is untouchable and lawlessness is the main reason for the impoverishment of people and the draining of human capital and investments.

The names of 77 members of the initiative committee were published – professionals, experts, entrepreneurs, artists and activists from Sofia, the country and abroad.