Yes, Bulgaria Movement To Become Political Party

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 20:09| Views: 932 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Yes, Bulgaria Movement To Become Political Party BGNES

The newly-formed movement Yes, Bulgaria will conduct a constituent assembly on 07.01.2017.

Former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov presented the constituent declaration which reads that Bulgaria has been taken over by political corruption, institutions do not protect the interests and rights of citizens, political power is untouchable and lawlessness is the main reason for the impoverishment of people and the draining of human capital and investments.

The names of 77 members of the initiative committee were published – professionals, experts, entrepreneurs, artists and activists from Sofia, the country and abroad.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yes, Bulgaria, Hristov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria