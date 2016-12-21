Reformist Bloc To Maintain Coalition for Snap Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 18:28| Views: 669 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Reformist Bloc To Maintain Coalition for Snap Elections BGNES

The Reformist Bloc will remain as a coalition for the next parliamentary elections, stated the leader of SDS Bozhidar Lukarski.

“We have an agreement, we are moving on,” said Lukarski on bTV.

According to Lukarski, what the Reformists, and the representatives of SDS in particular, did during the negotiations for the forming of a government has united the bloc, in spite of the fact that different opinions were expressed.

