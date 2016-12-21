Bulgaria's Borisov to Outgoing Ministers: Stop All Public Procurement Orders

Outgoing Prime Minister Borisov has recommended to cabinet ministers to halt all public procurement orders unless these are inevitable and, if so, these should be discussed with the administration of president elect Rumen Radev, reported BGNES.

“I recommend one thing, if you want – I forbid you: stop all public procurement orders. If there is something inevitable that has to be done, consult the administration of president elect Radev and, if they agree, in order to ensure continuity and not be blamed, then continue,” said Borisov.