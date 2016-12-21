German Authorities Offer EUR 100,000 for Information Leading to Amri's Arrest

The new suspect for the attack in Berlin is linked to one of the most dangerous networks of salafites in Germany. He is known to the police as dangerous and is part of an Islamist network, reported local media.

Anis Amri, who is claimed to be Tunisian, was in contact with the circle of cleric Ahmad Abdulaziz, better known as Abu Walaa. The cleric who preached jihad was arrested in November together with four others on suspicion of recruiting young Muslims to fight in Syria for Islamic State.





German authorities have offered EUR 100,000 for any information that leads to Amri's arrest.