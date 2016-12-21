German Authorities Offer EUR 100,000 for Information Leading to Amri's Arrest

World » EU | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 17:39| Views: 879 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Authorities Offer EUR 100,000 for Information Leading to Amri's Arrest

The new suspect for the attack in Berlin is linked to one of the most dangerous networks of salafites in Germany. He is known to the police as dangerous and is part of an Islamist network, reported local media.

Anis Amri, who is claimed to be Tunisian, was in contact with the circle of cleric Ahmad Abdulaziz, better known as Abu Walaa. The cleric who preached jihad was arrested in November together with four others on suspicion of recruiting young Muslims to fight in Syria for Islamic State.

German authorities have offered EUR 100,000 for any information that leads to Amri's arrest.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Berlin, truck attack, bazaar cleric, abu walaa, tunisisn suspect
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria