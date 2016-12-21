Germany To Strengthen Video Camera Surveillance

World » EU | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 17:14| Views: 620 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany To Strengthen Video Camera Surveillance BGNES

Video camera surveillance in Germany will be strengthened after Parliament approved a law adopted by the government on Wednesday.

This is happening against the background of growing anxiety regarding public safety, in spite of public sensitivity on the topic of surveillance due to the activities of the Nazi and Communist totalitarian services.

The draft bill was agreed upon in principle by coalition partners long before the attack on Monday against a Christmas bazaar in Berlin.

The amendments will reduce restrictions on access to data from video surveillance in streets and places like malls, sports halls and parking lots.

Policemen will carry portable cameras on their uniforms for their own protection due to the increased frequency of attacks against police officers.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, Berlin, video camera, surveillance, bazaar, attack, terrorists
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria