Germany To Strengthen Video Camera Surveillance
Video camera surveillance in Germany will be strengthened after Parliament approved a law adopted by the government on Wednesday.
This is happening against the background of growing anxiety regarding public safety, in spite of public sensitivity on the topic of surveillance due to the activities of the Nazi and Communist totalitarian services.
The draft bill was agreed upon in principle by coalition partners long before the attack on Monday against a Christmas bazaar in Berlin.
The amendments will reduce restrictions on access to data from video surveillance in streets and places like malls, sports halls and parking lots.
Policemen will carry portable cameras on their uniforms for their own protection due to the increased frequency of attacks against police officers.
