Jaish al-Fatah Assumes Responsibility for Assassination of Russian Ambassador

The armed coalition Jaish al-Fatah has assumed responsibility for the assassination of the Russian Ambassdor in Ankara, reported BNR.

Jaish al-Fatah includes the renamed grouping Jabhat al-Nusra –the Syrian branch of the international terrorist network al-Qaeda.

Earlier, 13 people were arrested in Turkey in relation to the shooting. Six of them are relatives of the gunman Melvut Mert Altintas.

The murder is investigated by a joint Turkish-Russian unit. The Kremlin believes that, “sooner or later”, it will discover the people guilty of the murder of the ambassador emphasised the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, reported TASS.