Bulgaria's Chief Fire Officer: Hitrino's Air Is Clear

“The air in Hitrino is clear and there is no gas,” announced Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov during a meeting of the Regional Headquarters for dealing with disasters in Shumen.

Nikolov added that all residents who wished to return to their homes have done so and there is now electricity in the village.

“What we have to do now is list all destroyed properties, those that need to be pulled down and those that need basic repairs and reinforcement,” explained Nikolov.

Nikolov added that there are still police patrols at night in order to prevent looting.

A patrol of firemen will also be available in Hitrino at night until the water supply is restored.