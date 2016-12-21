EC Proposes Freezing of Bank Accounts of Suspected Terrorists

World » EU | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 15:25| Views: 639 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EC Proposes Freezing of Bank Accounts of Suspected Terrorists

The European Commission has proposed that bank accounts of suspected terrorists in the EU be frozen within 48 hours without a sentence having entered into force.

The package of measures for combating financing of terrorism and organised crime will strengthen legislation in the 28 member-states regarding money laundering, the illegal transfer of money, and the freezing and confiscation of assets.

The regulation will introduce mutual recognition of judicial rulings of one country by other countries and accelerate reactions when dealing with possible planned terrorist attacks, announced EU Commissioner for Justice Věra Jourová.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: money laundering, Jourova, terrorist, EC, bank accounts
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria