EC Proposes Freezing of Bank Accounts of Suspected Terrorists

The European Commission has proposed that bank accounts of suspected terrorists in the EU be frozen within 48 hours without a sentence having entered into force.

The package of measures for combating financing of terrorism and organised crime will strengthen legislation in the 28 member-states regarding money laundering, the illegal transfer of money, and the freezing and confiscation of assets.

The regulation will introduce mutual recognition of judicial rulings of one country by other countries and accelerate reactions when dealing with possible planned terrorist attacks, announced EU Commissioner for Justice Věra Jourová.