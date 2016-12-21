Bulgarian Govt Proposes Chief of Defense's Dismissal

The Bulgarian government has formally proposed to the President to dicharge Gen Constantin Popov as the Bulgarian Armed Forces' Chief of Defense.



The move, approved at a cabinet meeting, follows Popov's own request to step down upon the election of his former subordinate, Rumen Radev, as President in November.



Bulgaria's cabinet is now proposing to incumbent head of state Rosen Plevneliev to discharge Popov of both the top military office and military duties.



A formal proposal has also been made to award Gen Popov a 1st class Order of the Balkan Mountains (also known as Stara Planina order) for his exceptional contribution to Bulgarian Armed Forces.