Berlin Attack: German Police Looking for Tunisian Man

German police are searching for a Tunisian national over the lorry attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people on Monday, media report.



A nationwide search is underway for the man, named as Anis A, after his documents were found inside the lorry.



Allegedly, the suspect was born in Tataouine in 1992.



German weekly Der Spiegel, citing local media, reports Anis A is also known by two other identities, having obtained fake documents in Germany.



Police in Berlin have "more than 500 leads" to find him, according to Der Spiegel's website.



Earlier, German authorities said a Pakistani national had been detained as a suspect, but he was later released over lack of evidence.