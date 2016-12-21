Bulgaria ex-Deputy Parliament Speaker Acquitted on All Charges

A last-instance court has acquitted Hristo Biserov, a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, on all three charges leveled against him.



Initially, Biserov had been indicted on three counts. These include tax evasion amounting to nearly BGN 26 000, failure to declare currency deals and failure to declare to the National Audit Office BGN 700 000 held in bank accounts in Switzerland.



The Supreme Court of Cessation (VKS) has thus confirmed earlier rulings of other courts.



The Sofia Appellate Court in July upheld the ruling of a lower-instance institution which found him not guilty on the three counts.



Several months before the July ruling, the money-laundering charge was dropped, with the prosecution saying it needed more information.



