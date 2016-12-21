Bulgaria ex-Deputy Parliament Speaker Acquitted on All Charges

Crime | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 11:26| Views: 710 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria ex-Deputy Parliament Speaker Acquitted on All Charges File photo, BGNES

A last-instance court has acquitted Hristo Biserov, a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, on all three charges leveled against him.

Initially, Biserov had been indicted on three counts. These include tax evasion amounting to nearly BGN 26 000, failure to declare currency deals and failure to declare to the National Audit Office BGN 700 000 held in bank accounts in Switzerland.

The Supreme Court of Cessation (VKS) has thus confirmed earlier rulings of other courts.

The Sofia Appellate Court in July upheld the ruling of a lower-instance institution which found him not guilty on the three counts.

Several months before the July ruling, the money-laundering charge was dropped, with the prosecution saying it needed more information.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hristo Biserov, VKS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria