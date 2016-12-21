Manhunt for Berlin Attacker after IS Claims Responsibility
File photo
German police are looking for the perpetrator of a lorry attack which left 12 dead in Berlin on Monday.
Security has been beefed up across the city since the incident.
Earlier, a Pakistani national had been arrested as the suspected driber. He was subsequently released, amid reports he had been wrongly targeted.
Meanwhile the Islamic State (IS) group announced through the AMAQ news agency the attack was committed by one of its militants.
