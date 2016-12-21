Bulgaria's Reformist Bloc Returns Govt Mandate, Triggering Early Election

The Reformist Bloc (RB) has returned a mandate handed out by President Rosen Plevneliev to form a government, clearing the way for an early election this spring.

The RB, a loose alliance of centrist and right-wing parties, is the junior partner in the outgoing Bulgarian government.

Rumen Hristov, a core member of one RB party, has cited the need to address key challenges ahead of Bulgaria and to prepare the country for the rotation EU presidency starting January 2018.



These tasks should be handed over to another government through elections, he has argued at a press briefing after returning the mandate.

The RB team that returned the mandate on Wednesday does not include any of the RB parties' leaders.

The head of state chose it as a third party that may try to form a new cabinet without resorting to early elections after Boyko Borisov stepped down as Prime Minister last month.

However, talks between the RB and Borisov's GERB party collapsed on Tuesday.

A snap vote cannot take before the spring, and President Plevneliev will have to appoint a caretaker government, leaving it to his successor, Rumen Radev, to set a date for the election and, possibly, alter or appoint a new interim administration.