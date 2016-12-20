Construction of Five More Metro Stations To Start in 2017

The large investment sites in the transport sector in Sofia are related to the construction of new transport infrastructure, as well as the main rehabilitation of some of the big boulevards, announced to BGNES Deputy Mayor for Transport Evgeni Krusev.

The construction of five more metro stations will start in 2017. The total number of stations under construction will become 12, together with the seven stations which are being constructed now.

This is the main part of the entire third metro line, which should be completed in 2019, when all large capital districts will be connected via metro lines - starting from Vladimir Vazov Blvd, all the way to Gorna Banya district, where there will be a link to the national railway network making sure that not only citizens of Sofia bur Pernik residents will be able to take advantage as well.