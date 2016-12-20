TaxManagement: A Message to Customers

Dear customers, friends and partners, we would like to inform you that on Friday 16.12.2016 at 13:00 as a result of malicious actions of third parties the website - www.taxmanagement.bg, domain name taxmanagement.bg and all email addresses ending in ΧΧΧΧΧ@taxmanagement.bg are no longer managed by TaxManagement LTD. Please note that each message received from this address is NOT MADE BY OUR OFFICERS and does not represent TaxManagement LTD.

Our communication continues smoothly as in the future it will only be carried out by our other domain @taxmanagement.gr. Emails from now on can be sent to the already known my you e-mail addresses only by changing the ending- instead .bg, you must enter and save .gr at the end (eg. Instead info@taxmanagement.bg enter info@taxmanagement.gr)

In the event that during the last three days you have received a message from our old email addresses that you found strange or inappropriate, please do not take any action and contact us immediately at info@taxmanagement.gr

Dimitrios Eftaxias,

TaxManagement LTD