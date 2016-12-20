Scotland Wants To Remain Part of EU Common Market

Scotland wants to remain a member of the common market of the European Union after Great Britain exits the bloc.

Besides, authorities in Edinburgh will insist on greater powers from London in order to defend better the interests of the strongly pro-European component part of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated in the published documents that she will do everything possible not to lose access to the European market.

“There has to be a way to reach an effective compromise between the results in Scotland and the general results in Great Britain. Will it be easy? No. But I believe this can be achieved,” added Sturgeon.

Scotland wants to conduct its own migration policy on the northern territories of Great Britain where the population is ageing.

London responded that it will consider Edinburgh’s proposals but that the position of the government is clear – there will be no second referendum, given the fact that such a referendum took place merely two years ago and the result was accepted by both sides.