Gunman in Zurich Incident Identified As Swiss
The gunman who wounded three people at an Islamic centre in Zurich on Monday night is a 24-year old Swiss citizen, reported BTA.
According to the police this is a criminal case.
On Monday night, the young man attacked people in a Muslim hall for prayers in the centre of Zurich, not far from the central railway station. He committed suicide afterwards. His body was found about 100 metres from the Islamic centre on the night of the incident.
- » 19-Year-Old Stopped from Boarding Bulgaria Air Flight after Claiming Bomb
- » Bulgarian Court Asked to Uphold Ex Revenue Chief's 4-Year Sentence
- » Regional DEA Office in Bulgaria Boast 1st Successful Cooperation
- » Fuel Thefts Uncovered at Locomotive Depots in Southern Bulgaria
- » Katunitsa Murderer to Spend 17 Years in Jail
- » 53-Year-Old Syrian National Charged with Rape of Bulgarian Student