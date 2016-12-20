Gunman in Zurich Incident Identified As Swiss

The gunman who wounded three people at an Islamic centre in Zurich on Monday night is a 24-year old Swiss citizen, reported BTA.

According to the police this is a criminal case.

On Monday night, the young man attacked people in a Muslim hall for prayers in the centre of Zurich, not far from the central railway station. He committed suicide afterwards. His body was found about 100 metres from the Islamic centre on the night of the incident.