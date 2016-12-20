24 People Discharged From Hospital After Berlin Attack

German police have reported that 24 of the people who were injured in the attack on the Christmas bazaar in Berlin on Monday night have been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities also announced that, after the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants in 2015 and 2016, xenophobic attacks against refugee centres have become more frequent in Berlin – 59 in 2015 and 48, so far, in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived at the scene of the attack in order to lay flowers in honour of the victims.

Merkel was accompanied by Berlin’s Mayor Michael Müller, Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.