Austrian Police To Give Out 6,000 Alarms Free-of-Charge

The Austrian police intend to distribute 6,000 pocket-size alarms in order to prevent attempts at sexual harassment.

“This is a nation-wide operation which will be carried out on the occasion of the celebrations at the end of the year and is intended mainly for women,” announced an Interior Ministry representative, cited by AFP.

The alarms which normally cost EUR 3.5 will be given out free-of-charge. When the device is activated, it produces an ear-shattering sound designed to scare the potential attacker.

Austria traditionally hosts hundreds of thousands of tourists during the holidays. After the events of the last few days in Germany and Switzerland, authorities in the country have stepped up security measures.



