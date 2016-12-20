Interior Minister: Terrorists Are Passing Througn Bulgaria

Members of terrorist organisations are passing through Bulgarian territory in an attempt to reach Western Europe, stated outgoing Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova, reported BGNES.

At present, there are no reports of threats of terrorist attacks on the territory of the country and against Bulgarian interests abroad, added Bachvarova.

In order to strengthen security after the terrorist attacks in Berlin, Zurich and Ankara, Bachvarova announced that the Consultative group has decided to maintain the current third level of “low” threat in accordance with the national plan for combating terrorism.

Besides, a code “yellow” (warning) has been issued for all structures of the Interior Ministry with an emphasis on tightening border control and enhancing the security of public events in view of the upcoming holidays – places visited by a large number of people, Christmas bazaars, big shops etc.

These measures are in force with respect to diplomatic missions in Bulgaria, Turkey and high-risk countries.

There is no actual information about a threat against specific foreign diplomatic missions in Bulgaria, but embassies of the countries members of the international anti-terrorist coalition continue to be among the potential targets of an attack on the part of terrorist organisations.

There are no reports of self-radicalised representatives of the Bulgarian Muslim community who could prepare and carry out attacks in the country. There is no data about far-right and nationalist organisations prepared to carry out reciprocal attacks against the Muslim community in Bulgaria, refugee camps or Muslim temples either, added Bachvarova.