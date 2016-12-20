Enhanced Security Measures Introduced Along Bulgaria's Borders, Military Sites

Increased security measures have been introduced along Bulgaria’s borders and at military sites, announced the chief of defence General Konstantin Popov at Novo Selo. The final stage of the multi-national military training exercise Platinum Lion took place there on Tuesday. The exercise was observed by the ambassadors of the USA, Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and Ukraine.

A week ago General Popov issued an order for increased security at all military sites in the country and Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad due to the upcoming holidays. He announced that the military are ready to react quickly in case of a potential crisis situation.

“These tragic incidents which took place in Ankara and in Berlin emit bad signals and we will take additional steps. Actually, you know that we have the support of the 68th brigade Special Forces. There, we have 50 men divided in 5 groups. The first group is prepared to react within an hour.”