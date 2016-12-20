BSP Demands Caretaker Govt, Snap Elections on March 26

After the Reformist Bloc and GERB announced that they will not form a government with the third mandate within the framework of the current Parliament, BSP demanded that President Rossen Plevneliev form a caretaker government.

The leader of the Socialists Korneliya Ninova announced in Parliament that her party will continue to insist on snap elections taking place on March 26. The date will be determined by president-elect Rumen Radev.

According to BSP, the negotiations between the reformists and GERB were “bargains wasting time for Bulgaria”. After the mandate is returned unfulfilled, Plevneliev has to form a caretaker cabinet, but the constitution sets no deadline for this.

Plevneliev’s mandate ends on January 21.

When asked by journalists whether BSP, whose candidate Radev was, will propose its own cadres for caretaker ministers after Radev assumes office, Ninova announced: “BSP will propose ministers when it wins the parliamentary elections.”



