All Cisterns Removed From Hitrino's Railroad

All cisterns have been removed from the railroad in Hitrino. This became clear after the briefing of Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov who explained that the operation was conducted like clockwork.

Ten days after the blast over 800 experts, policemen and firemen did everything possible to return people to their homes. This will be carried out in an organised manner, in the presence of a policeman, a fireman and a representative of the municipality.

“Theoretically speaking, there is no danger in people’s homes,” assured Commissioner Nikolov. However, gas levels in houses are being monitored.

According to experts, a few more days will be needed to inspect all houses.