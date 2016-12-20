All Cisterns Removed From Hitrino's Railroad

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 20, 2016, Tuesday // 15:24| Views: 898 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: All Cisterns Removed From Hitrino's Railroad BGNES

All cisterns have been removed from the railroad in Hitrino. This became clear after the briefing of Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov who explained that the operation was conducted like clockwork.

Ten days after the blast over 800 experts, policemen and firemen did everything possible to return people to their homes. This will be carried out in an organised manner, in the presence of a policeman, a fireman and a representative of the municipality.

“Theoretically speaking, there is no danger in people’s homes,” assured Commissioner Nikolov. However, gas levels in houses are being monitored.

According to experts, a few more days will be needed to inspect all houses.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hitrino, blast, cisterns, gas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria