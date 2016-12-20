Increased Security Measures in Front of Diplomatic Missions in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 20, 2016, Tuesday // 15:13| Views: 1020 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Increased Security Measures in Front of Diplomatic Missions in Sofia BGNES

Increased security measures in front of diplomatic missions and institutions are now in force in Sofia, announced the director of Sofia Police Mladen Marinov, reported Focus Agency.

The measures were introduced after the incident in Berlin on Monday night when a truck hit a Christmas bazaar killing 12 people and injuring tens more.

Similar security measures will be applied regarding the New Year’s Eve concert on Alexander Batenberg Square.

“The square will be surrounded by heavy police equipment in order to prevent the entry of vehicles in the centre of Sofia. Ten check points will be erected. All citizens wishing to see the concert will be checked at these points,” explained Marinov.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, sofia, diplomatic missions, security, concert, checkpoints, Berlin, bazaar
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria