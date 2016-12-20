Increased Security Measures in Front of Diplomatic Missions in Sofia

Increased security measures in front of diplomatic missions and institutions are now in force in Sofia, announced the director of Sofia Police Mladen Marinov, reported Focus Agency.

The measures were introduced after the incident in Berlin on Monday night when a truck hit a Christmas bazaar killing 12 people and injuring tens more.

Similar security measures will be applied regarding the New Year’s Eve concert on Alexander Batenberg Square.

“The square will be surrounded by heavy police equipment in order to prevent the entry of vehicles in the centre of Sofia. Ten check points will be erected. All citizens wishing to see the concert will be checked at these points,” explained Marinov.