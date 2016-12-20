Bulgarian MP Gives Up Immunity to Face Vote Buying Charges

Crime | December 20, 2016, Tuesday // 13:04| Views: 945 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MP Gives Up Immunity to Face Vote Buying Charges File photo, BGNES

Bulgarian lawmaker Iliya Iliev has agreed to be stripped of his immunity as MP to face criminal prosecution.

Earlier, the prosecuting authority demanded his immunity over vote-buying allegations relating to the 2014 early general election.

Iliev purportedly organized a campaign to draw up lists with personal data of the residents of a Roma neighborhood in the town of Yambol.

The idea was to hand out money to the neighborhood's residents in return for their vote, according to the prosecution. Iliev himself was running of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS)'s ticket.

Allegedly, Iliev offered one of the witnesses BGN 2000 to shift the vote in the neighborhood in his favour.

In March, Iliev agreed to have his immunity revoked in relation to embezzlement charges.

The immunity lifting procedure only applies to a particular charge the respective MP is facing.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iliya Iliev, immunity, vote buying, DPS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria