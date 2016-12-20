Bulgarian Parliament Condemns Berlin, Zurich, Ankara Attacks
Lawmakers in Bulgaria have held a minute of silence in memory of the victims in Berlin, where a lorry crashed into a Christmas market, and Andrey Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara on Monday.
MPs have condemned both attacks and the one in Zurich (where several people were injured in a shooting in an Islamic center) in a declaration.
These have been described as "unacceptable barbaric infringement on the life of innocent people, on values and freedom," news website Dnevnik.bg cites the text.
