Bulgaria PM Extends Condolences on Berlin Market Attack
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has sent a telegram to German counterpart Angela Merkel over the multiple deaths and injuries at the Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.
"Bulgaria categorically rejects any form of violence and any act of terror strengthens our will to unite effort to protect human lives and our shared values," the government's press office quotes the telegram as saying.
"We are appalled by the cruelty and believe that the ones responsible for this act of violence will be held accountable."
"We share the grievance of those perished and injured and express our solidarity and our outright support for the German people."
