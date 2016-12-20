Russian Ambassador's Killing 'Unique', Bulgarian Envoy to Turkey Says

Bulgaria's Ambassador to Turkey Nadezhda Neynski has described the assassination of Russia's envoy to Ankara Andrey Karlov as unprecedented, hinting at possible security breaches.



Karlov was killed in Ankara as he was holding a speech at the opening of an exhibition.



In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Neynski has argued the development was one of a kind as it happened in the presence of "both Turkish and Russian security details".



The murder was "a blatant provocation against statehood," she has added.



Speaking with private broadcaster bTV, she has expressed her surprise at the incident, having received the news about it during a meeting with other ambassadors.



"We all remained surprised about that, since the level of security for diplomats in Turkey is very good," she has noted.